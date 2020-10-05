Arkhom is new finance minister

Arkom Termpittayapaisith is the new finance minister. (Bangkok Post file photo)

His Majesty the King has endorsed the appointment of Arkhom Termpittayapaisith as the new finance minister, ending the month-long vacancy left by the sudden resignation of his brief predecessor Predee Daochai.

The Royal Gazette announced his appointment on Monday, with immediate effect.

The former National and Economic Development Council secretary-general is a familiar face in government. He was previously transport minister for the post-coup junta.

Mr Arkhom was one of the speculated replacements after Mr Predee abruptly stepped down on Sept 1, claiming health issues. Other speculated candidates were then-finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat and Krairit Euchukanonchai, who is the board chairman of PTT Plc and Krungthai Bank.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha last week denied any of them would be the new finance minister, but admitted the appointee would be a "famiiar face".

Mr Arkhom graduated from the economics faculty of Thammasat University in 1977 and was awarded a master's degree in economics by Williams College in Massachusetts, in the US, in 1983.