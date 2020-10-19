Chuan to request special meeting of parliament

Thousands of demonstrators light up Victory Monument with the flashlights on their mobile phones, in a protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai will ask the prime minister to call a special session of parliament to debate the escalating political unrest, following a meeting with party leaders on Monday, according to an informed source.

It is a move welcomed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Mr Chuan had a meeting with all political party leaders on Monday.

A source at the meeting said Mr Chuan, who is both House speaker and president of the parliament, wanted the emergency decree lifted and a request made to the government to use the parliament to solve the problem.

Mr Chuan would soon send a letter to the prime minister, proposing a special parliamentary session be called.

If the government rejects the idea, the opposition camp would propose a meeting, and coalition parties in the government would support them, the source said.

The prime minister said even before receiving the letter that his government was in favour of using the parliament to ease political tensions.

However, he denied he was under pressure to use the parliament to solve the issues raised by the protesters.

Gen Prayut softened his rhetoric on Sunday against the rallies demanding his resignation, with the government under increasing criticism for using a water cannon to disperse the peaceful rally at Pathumwan intersection on Friday night.

The cabinet can ask His Majesty the King to issue a royal decree to convene an extraordinary session. A special session can also be convened if one-third of lawmakers from both houses of parliament support a motion for a special session.