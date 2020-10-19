Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chuan to request special meeting of parliament
Thailand
Politics

Chuan to request special meeting of parliament

Prayut agrees with proposal

published : 19 Oct 2020 at 14:06

writer: Online Reporters

Thousands of demonstrators light up Victory Monument with the flashlights on their mobile phones, in a protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Thousands of demonstrators light up Victory Monument with the flashlights on their mobile phones, in a protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai will ask the prime minister to call a special session of parliament to debate the escalating political unrest, following a meeting with party leaders on Monday, according to an informed source.

It is a move welcomed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Mr Chuan had a meeting with all political party leaders on Monday.

A source at the meeting said Mr Chuan, who is both House speaker and president of the parliament, wanted the emergency decree lifted and a request made to the government to use the parliament to solve the problem.

Mr Chuan would soon send a letter to the prime minister, proposing a special parliamentary session be called.

If the government rejects the idea, the opposition camp would propose a meeting, and  coalition parties in the government would support them, the source said.

The prime minister said even before receiving the letter that his government was in favour of using the parliament to ease political tensions.

However, he denied he was under pressure to use the parliament to solve the issues raised by the protesters.

Gen Prayut softened his rhetoric on Sunday against the rallies demanding his resignation, with the government under increasing criticism for using a water cannon to disperse the peaceful rally at Pathumwan intersection on Friday night.

The cabinet can ask His Majesty the King to issue a royal decree to convene an extraordinary session. A special session can also be convened if one-third of lawmakers from both houses of parliament support a motion for a special session.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+5 Covid imports

Thailand reports five new imported cases of Covid-19, four Thais and a Kenyan national, taking total to 3,691; no new deaths.

14:16
Thailand

A way out?

After a meeting with all party leaders, House Speaker Chuan will request the government to call a special meeting of parliament to debate the escalating political crisis.

14:06
World

Taiwan says Chinese diplomats assaulted official in Fiji

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Monday accused two Chinese diplomats of gatecrashing a hotel function hosted by its de facto embassy in Fiji and assaulting an employee.

13:45