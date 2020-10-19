'Rung', 'Penguin' freed on bail

Parit 'Penguin' Chiwarak (left) and Panusaya 'Rung' Sithijirawattanakul during the really on Sept 19 at Sanam Luang. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A court has granted bail for three protesters, including leaders Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak.

The Appeal Court on Monday evening overuled the lower court’s decision and allowed bail for Ms Panusaya, Mr Parit and Nutchanon Pairoj for a surety of 200,000 baht each.

Since the court order came after its administration office closed on Monday, they will have the submit a petition again on Tuesday.

The trio were arrested after a crackdown on demonstrators near Government House on Oct 15, but not for they did during the rally. The police used outstanding warrants from a rally at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus to take them.

On the same day, the Appeals Court approved bail for 18 activists, who called themselves Khana Ratsadon Isan, and singer Chaiamorn Kawewiboonpan, better known as Ammy the Bottom Blues, for a surety of 20,000 baht each. They were released on conditions they must create unrest or violate any laws again.

The group, together with Jatupat “Pai” Boonyapataraksa, set up tents on Ratchadamnoen Avenue on Oct 13 in preparation for a rally the next day. Police asked them to move because a royal motorcade would pass in the afternoon. They were forcibly taken after the refused to comply. They were in prison for six days.



Bail requests denied

Mr Jatupat, however, was not allowed bail since he had also been charged in other cases.

The court also did not allow bail for activist Ekkachai Hongkangwan, who put up 1 million baht worth of savings bonds for his temporary release on Monday.

He was charged with attempting to harm the Queen’s liberty under Section 110. He was among the protesters when a royal motorcade passed on Phitsanulok Road on Oct 14. Bunkueanun "Francis" Paothong, a student acitivist who faced the same charge, was released on bail on Saturday.

Panupong “Mike Raong” Jaddnok, who was arrested two days ago, was also denied bail. He had been charged with sedition for his roles in the rallies during Sept 19-20 and police on Monday charged hime with collaborating to damage properties and ancient places when he joined others in planting a Khana Ratsadon plaque at Sanam Laung on Sept 20.