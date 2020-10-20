Piyabutr proposes House committee on reforming the monarchy

Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary-general of the Progressive Movement. (Capture from video on Piyabutr Saengkanokkul Facebook page)

Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary-general of the Progressive Movement, has called for the House of Representatives to set up a committee on reform of the monarchy, saying it could serve as a safe zone for discussing this sensitive matter.

The proposal was posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Mr Piyabutr said in his post:

"Like it or not. Agree with it or not. Until today, nobody can deny the fact that a large number of people have raised a proposal - for the reform of the monarchy.

"But since Gen Prayut (Chan-o-cha) said at a press briefing that he, as the head of government, is duty-bound to protect the monarchy, how can we find a common way out?

"I would like the House of Representatives to pass a resolution to set up a committee on the reform of the monarchy and make it a safe zone for discussing this matter. It is where the people's proposal can be pushed for implementation to enable the monarchical institution to co-exist with democracy. This is the only way to protect the monarchy in this era.

"The protection of the monarchy does not mean coercion, suppression or intentional evasion of the issue."

