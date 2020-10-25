Most people worried by ongoing protest: Nida Poll

A majority of people are worried by the ongoing anti-government protest by the People's Group, saying they fear there could possibly be interference by third-hand parties to worsen the situation as happened in the past, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Oct 19-20 on 1,336 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the protest which began from Oct 14.

To the question whether they thought the protest could cause divisiveness and violence in society, a majority, 58.69%, said "yes" - with 34.21% saying they feared there would be violent clashes between two groups of people with opposite opinions and 24.28% worried there could be interferences by third-hand parties as happened in the past since members of the People's Group appeared to be adamant and radical.

On the other side, 22.23% said they did not worry at all because the protest was going on peacefully and believed it would be short-lived and 18.41% did not quite worry, believing that the government would be able to keep the situation under control.

The rest, 0.67%, had no answer or were not interested.

Asked if they had decided which side they would be with in the present political conflict, 36.45% said they were still undecided; 33.46% said they had made a decision; 29.94% said they would rather stay indifferent; and, 0.15% had no answer.



