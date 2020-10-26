Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Protesters march to German embassy
Thailand
Politics

Protesters march to German embassy

published : 26 Oct 2020 at 18:12

writer: Online Reporters

Protesters assemble at Samyan intersection before marching to the German embassy on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Protesters assemble at Samyan intersection before marching to the German embassy on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Protesters began marching to German embassy on Monday evening, to ask Berlin to look into the matter of His Majesty the King living in Germany.

The pro-democracy movement gathered at Samyan intersection about 5pm and started marching on Rama IV Road to the embassy on Sathorn Road.

They said earlier that they would petition the German government through the embassy to look into whether the King had violated German sovereignty by exercising his power on German soil.

The German embassy on Monday released a statement written on Sunday stressing the need for a peaceful gathering by the protesters and protection of its premises by the government under the Vienna Covention.

The embassy said it would be ready to receive the petition and convey it to Berlin on condition it was conveyed in a "peaceful manner".

"As in previous instances, the embassy is ready to receive messages addressed to the Federal Goverment, conveyed in a peaceful manner," the statement said.

A rally outside the embassy in support of the monarchy earlier on Monday had already dispersed after presenting a letter addressed to the ambassador.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Message to Berlin

Protesters march to the German embassy to petition Berlin to look into the matter of the King living in Germany.

18:12
Business

China to sanction US firms over Taiwan arms sale

China on Monday said it will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, a Boeing division and other US firms involved in arm sales to Taiwan, the self-governed island that Beijing views as its territory.

18:02
Thailand

Court again denies bail for 3 protest leaders

The Criminal Court on Monday denied bail for Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul in a renewed attempt by their lawyers.

16:53
MORE IN SECTION
King’s Bangkok recently held a series of events entitled, ‘Meet the Heads – The Beginning of a Great Heart,’ and revealed its plan to welcome students for Pre-nursery to Year 10 with world-class teachers

King’s Bangkok recently held a series of events entitled, ‘Meet the Heads – The Beginning of a Great Heart,’ and revealed its plan to welcome students for Pre-nursery to Year 10 with world-class teachers

Dr. Boon Vanasin, Chairman, Thonburi Healthcare Group Public Company Limited (THG), signed a cooperation agreement

Dr. Boon Vanasin, Chairman, Thonburi Healthcare Group Public Company Limited (THG), signed a cooperation agreement

RE.UNIQLO initiative aimed at encouraging customers to participate in giving unwanted clothing new life

RE.UNIQLO initiative aimed at encouraging customers to participate in giving unwanted clothing new life

Court again denies bail for 3 protest leaders

Court again denies bail for 3 protest leaders

Royalists rally at German embassy, submit letter

Royalists rally at German embassy, submit letter