Court drops contempt case against Parit

Pro-democracy student Parit Chiwarak raises his hand in a three-finger salute during the demonstration outside the court in Bangkok on Aug 8. (Photo: Reuters)

The Criminal Court on Wednesday dropped a charge of contempt of court against protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak after the student activist offered an apology and promised not to do it again.

Mr Parit was taken from the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he is being detained on several counts, to the Criminal Court for a hearing in the contempt case.

The alleged contempt occured on Aug 8 about 9am.

Samran Rat police were taking protest leaders Arnon Nampha and Panupong "Mike" Jadnok to the court for permission to detain them after they were arrested and charged with inciting unrest during a protest.

A group of supporters, one of them Mr Parit, gathered at the stairs in front of the court.

Mr Parit stood up and shouted loudly, taking pictures and broadcasting the event live on social media, encouraging other people to travel to the court to obstruct the legal process.

In court on Wednesday, the director of the court's administrative office, showed a CD as evidence and told Mr Parit that he had committed contempt, as charged.

Mr Parit stated that he was 22-years-old and a fourth year student in the faculty of political science at Thammasat University.

He admitted to the court that he had been irresponsible in committing the offence.

He said he had no intention of obstructing or infringing on the court's procedures. He asked the court for mercy and offered an apology for the offence he had committed.

After hearing his testimony, the court dropped the case and warned him not to repeat the offence.



