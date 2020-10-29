Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prawit orders legal action against online media 'misleading youth'
Thailand
Politics

Prawit orders legal action against online media 'misleading youth'

published : 29 Oct 2020 at 17:07

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. (file photo)
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. (file photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to take legal action against social media and websites deemed to be misleading young people into "improper behaviour".

Gen Prawit issued the instruction during his visit to the ministry on Thursday, the deputy PM's  assistant spokesman, Maj Gen Patchasak Patirupanont, said.

It was an important policy directive, because online media were creating disunity and instigating improper behaviour by students and other young people, he said.

Illegal websites would be closed and offenders would be seriously prosecuted and exposed to society, Maj Gen Patchasak said.

The ministry would coordinate legal action with other agencies, including the Technology Crime Suppression Division and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

It would also upgrade its equipment to reach offenders and warn people of the online danger, the assistant spokesman said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Prawit orders legal action against online media 'misleading youth'

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to take legal action against social media and websites deemed to be misleading young people into "improper behaviour".

17:07
Thailand

Hundreds of homes flooded as Moon River overflows in Phimai

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 400 houses in 31 villages were flooded after the rain swollen Moon River burst its banks in Phimai district on Thursday.

15:23
Business

Ministry raises GDP outlook to -7.7% from -8.5%

The Finance Ministry on Thursday upgraded its 2020 gross domestic product forecast to a 7.7% contraction, still a record, from the 8.5% decline projected earlier, helped by government measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

15:22