Prawit orders legal action against online media 'misleading youth'

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. (file photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to take legal action against social media and websites deemed to be misleading young people into "improper behaviour".

Gen Prawit issued the instruction during his visit to the ministry on Thursday, the deputy PM's assistant spokesman, Maj Gen Patchasak Patirupanont, said.

It was an important policy directive, because online media were creating disunity and instigating improper behaviour by students and other young people, he said.

Illegal websites would be closed and offenders would be seriously prosecuted and exposed to society, Maj Gen Patchasak said.

The ministry would coordinate legal action with other agencies, including the Technology Crime Suppression Division and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

It would also upgrade its equipment to reach offenders and warn people of the online danger, the assistant spokesman said.