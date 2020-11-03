House seeks ex-PMs for unity panel

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai will invite former prime ministers and former parliament presidents to be a part of the proposed reconciliation committee aimed at resolving the current political conflict.

Speaking on Monday at the King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI), Mr Chuan said three former premiers were approached to help with the task.

While they support the move to form the panel, they want to see more details, he said without disclosing names, adding he will approach more ex-politicians.

He said the KPI has submitted two models for the panel for consideration, but he has yet to consider the pros and cons of each.

Under the first model, the panel would be comprised of representatives of seven groups, but the KPI is concerned the opposition camp might opt out of being involved in the reconciliation process, he said. It is unclear who will represent the student-led protesters, he said.

Under the second model, the panel would be made up of "neutral" representatives proposed by those involved. If the second plan is accepted, the parliament president would be able to appoint the representatives.

He said he also asked the KPI to invite academics with a background in conflict resolution to join a discussion on the matter today, including Somkid Lertpaitoon, a former rector of Thammasat University.

He said he will hold talks today with opposition and government representatives to ensure they are not left out of the process even if they don't take part in the panel.

Regarding monarchy reform, a controversial agenda item of the protesters, the matter would be left to the panel to decide on whether it should take place, Mr Chuan said.

The opposition has said the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would be a good start to resolving the political conflict.

Wirach Ratanasate, chief government whip, yesterday said the panel could take shape in a week, noting the charter rewrite bill by civil group iLaw will likely be placed on the House agenda on Nov 17 or 18.

Meanwhile, a loud bang was heard near an anti-government rally close to Tha Phra intersection yesterday. Even though no one was injured, security personnel rushed to the scene and found a used firecracker.

Police were investigating the incident.

Regarding the three protest leaders -- Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul -- admitted to hospital last week due to injuries sustained while being taken into custody, doctors have declined to say when they will be released, while a court has declined a police request to detain Ms Panusaya again.