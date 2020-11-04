3 ex-PMs invited to reconciliation panel

Three former prime ministers have hinted at the possibility of joining the proposed reconciliation committee being set up to resolve the ongoing political conflict.

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai said on Tuesday he had approached three ex-premiers -- Anand Panyarachun, Gen Chavalit Yongchaiyudh and Abhisit Vejjajiva -- to be members of the panel.

"They have indicated their cooperation and agree with the idea of setting up the panel," Mr Chuan said, adding that he was also hoping to lure another ex-premier, Somchai Wongsawat. Mr Chuan said he heard that Mr Somchai was having a health examination.

Mr Chuan was speaking after a meeting with the Senate Speaker, deputy House Speakers, and chief government and opposition whips to discuss two models for the panel submitted by the King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI).

Under the first model, it would comprise representatives from seven groups, although Mr Chuan said the KPI was concerned the opposition camp might opt out of being involved in the reconciliation process. It is unclear who would represent the student-led protesters, he said.

The second model is that the panel be made up of "neutral" representatives proposed by those involved. If this latter plan is accepted Mr Chuan said that he, as parliament president, would be able appoint the representatives himself.

He said that chief opposition whip Sutin Klungsang had told the meeting that the opposition had not shut the door on the possibility of joining the panel but it wanted to see more details.

Mr Chuan has previously said that the reconciliation committee should decide whether reforms of the monarchy, the protesters' most controversial demand, should be among the items to be debated.

The opposition comp has said the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would be a good first step in resolving the political conflict.

Gen Chavalit confirmed he had been approached to join the panel but refused to say who invited him.

"I told him that I would be part of the committee,'' he said.

Asked if he would be chosen to head the panel, Gen Chavalit said that he had no idea because the panel had not yet met to discuss anything.

He went on to say that once the meeting has taken place, it must immediately discuss solutions to the current problems besetting the country.

"We all know what the problems are. All we have to do is sit down for talks to find solutions. Nothing is difficult if we work together to solve it,'' Gen Chavalit said.

Mr Abhisit, another former prime minister and ex-Democrat Party leader, told the Bangkok Post that Mr Chuan had sought his opinions about the proposed panel.

He said he told Mr Chuan that he was ready to support efforts to address the political conflict and would discuss the issue in detail if and when he was formally invited to join the panel.

Commenting on the current situation, Mr Abhisit said the conflict stemmed from the fact that two issues -- charter amendments and monarchy reform -- were being combined. The two issues need different approaches, and if they were not separated, it would be hard to solve them, he said.