8,641 apply to run in provincial elections

A total of 8,641 people applied to run in the Dec 20 provincial administration organisation (PAO) elections in 76 provinces, according to Election Commission secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma.

The applications were accepted from Nov 2-6.

Of the total, 8,306 applied to run for members of PAO councils and 335 for PAO chairmanships.

The numbers of candidates vying for the post of PAO chairman vary -- with only two contesting in some provinces.

Pol Col Jarungvith said the full lists of applicants will be announced on Nov 13 by the PAO in each province. The lists of candidates who are qualified to stand and the locations of the polling stations in each province will be announced on Nov 24.

After that officials to man the polling stations will be appointed. The polling officials will then undergo training, which must be completed by Nov 29.

The PAO elections will be held nationwide on Dec 20.