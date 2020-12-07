Pheu Thai insiders say Sudarat unlikely to switch camps

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan quits as the Pheu Thai Party's member. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party is restructuring itself to solve internal conflicts while the departure of Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan is seen as a tactic to help the party win more MP seats in the next election.

A Pheu Thai source said a political affairs panel was set up to replace the party's strategic committee, which was chaired by Khunying Sudarat. She resigned from the position in September.

"Even though she quit the party, we are still in the democratic camp," the source said. "It is unlikely that she will take up other roles.

"Khunying Sudarat's stance will remain unchanged," the source added. "She would not switch to another camp."

Khunying Sudarat quit Pheu Thai on Nov 30.

Pheu Thai sources previously said she did so because she was not getting along with newer executives over how to run the party.

The rift began in October when a new Pheu Thai executive board began barring her closest aides from working committees, reducing her influence in the party.

The 59-year-old politician previously confirmed she is looking to establish a new party after severing ties with Pheu Thai.

Observers believe the creation of a new party could be part of a strategy known as taek bank pan, or the concept of "breaking a 1,000-baht note into smaller denominations".

The strategy was adopted by ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra. The name likens the role of smaller parties which support Pheu Thai during elections.

Yutthaporn Issarachai, a political scientist at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, said Pheu Thai needs to re-adjust itself for several reasons, specifically the voting system under the constitution.

The system has been criticised for favouring small- and medium-sized parties at the expense of larger ones like Pheu Thai because it allows votes cast to losing MP candidates to be counted toward other party candidates.

"Therefore, Pheu Thai needs to adjust by splitting into an offshoot like the political group Care," Mr Yutthaporn said. "Khunying Sudarat's departure may follow the same model as Care."

He was referring to "Creative, Action, Revival and People Empowerment" (Care), a breakaway faction consisting of politicians close to Mr Thaksin. These politicians include Surapong Suebwonglee and Phumtham Wechayachai; some of them have rejoined Pheu Thai.

"Under the new structure, Pheu Thai will focus mainly on their constituents because currently, the party has constituency MPs without a single party-list MP seat," Mr Yutthaporn said.

"The new party led by Khunying Sudarat would do its part to win more party-list MP seats."

He also said Khunying Sudarat's departure may help ease internal rifts within the party. However, rifts still remain because several internal factions have differing opinions, Mr Yutthaporn said.

Jade Donavanik, a legal expert, said Pheu Thai is now recruiting members in the face of tough competition from other opposition parties such as the Move Forward Party, a party with younger politicians that challenge Pheu Thai.

He said older members of Pheu Thai's political affairs committee are expected to provide support as younger politicians come to the forefront during election campaigns.

Mr Jade agrees with the notion that Khunying Sudarat's resignation may be strategic to capitalise on opportunities provided by the voting system so smaller parties can support Pheu Thai.