Agents to question two over Crown Property Bureau case

Sakulthorn: Will not be summonsed yet

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) will summons two men convicted in a bribery case involving the Crown Property Bureau (CPB) for questioning after learning that they were released from prison this month, according to a CSD source.

Prasit Aphaiphoncharn, a former Crown Property Bureau official, and Surakit Tangwithoowanich, will be questioned as witnesses after saying they had received bribes from Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit, CEO of Real Asset Development and a younger brother of politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, co-founder of the Progressive Movement.

Both men were sentenced to three years in jail in November last year by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases for taking bribes from Mr Sakulthorn and fabricating documents.

Based on the court ruling, Mr Sakulthorn had paid 20 million baht to the defendants after being duped into believing they could help his real estate firm bypass a land bidding process and clinch a deal to lease a prime 12-rai plot of CPB land on Chidlom Road.

According to the CSD source, police had made an attempt to question the pair about the money trail when they were in prison but did not receive cooperation from the men.

Both men tried to conceal the information about the recipients of the bribe money, according to police. Mr Sakulthorn became the focus of public attention when it was revealed that he had a role in the 2017 bribery case.

However, CSD chief Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum said on Sunday it is too early to summons Mr Sakulthorn for questioning, although police have launched a separate probe into the bribery case.

Police would have to collect more information and interview other witnesses first as they build their case file, the CSD chief said when asked if Mr Sakulthorn will be summonsed for questioning. Maj Gen Suwat said CSD investigators are interviewing people connected to the case to determine who should face charges.