Unlawful rally case against Move Forward MP Rangsiman withdrawn

The Criminal Court on Monday approved the prosecution's request to withdraw a case against Rangsiman Rome, a Move Forward Party MP, on the grounds the same charges against six other defendants had already been dismissed.

Mr Rangsiman and six others were indicted together by the prosecution with instigating unrest by staging a rally at the Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen avenue on Feb 10, 2018, calling for the then-government to hold a general election by November that year.

They were charged under Section 116 of the Criminal Code and with violating the ruling junta's National Council for Peace and Order prohibition on public gatherings of more than five people.

The other six were Sirawit Sereethiwat aka Ja New, Kan Pongprapaphan, Anon Nampha, Nattha "Bow" Mahathana, Sukrit Piansuwan and Chonthicha Chaengrew.

The case was later split in two. Mr Rangsiman was charged separately because as an MP elected at the March 24, 2019 polls he could not appear in court while the House of Representatives was in session.

The court later found the other six not guilty. The prosecution did not appeal, and closed the case.

On Monday, Mr Rangsiman and his lawyer appeared for a scheduled hearing at the court. The prosecution requested the withdrawal of the case against Mr Rangsiman because it arose from same event, with the same evidence.

The court approved the request. The case against Mr Rangsiman wasalso closed.