'Penguin' hit with another charge

Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak talks to reporters on his arrival at Samranrat police station on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

Protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak reported to Samranrat police on Wednesday to acknowledge a police charge of causing damage to public property during a rally at the Democracy Monument on Oct 14.

He was accompanied by Noraseth Nanongtoom of the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre.

Mr Parit said he reported in response to a police summons and was charged with causing damage to public property during the Oct 14 rally.

On that day he and other demonstrators had only moved potted trees from the base of the monument to a space nearby, he said. He had not seen any damage to the plants or pots.

Mr Parit thought the charge was intended to keep him busy with legal cases.

Anti-government movement leaders, including Mr Parit, have been summonsed to hear multiple charges, one after another, in connection with past demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the rewriting of the constitution and reform of the monarchy.

The most serious of these are charges of lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, which carry hefty prison terms on conviction.



