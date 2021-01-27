MPs have 5 ministers in their sights

Opposition parties will petition the Constitutional Court to remove at least five cabinet ministers from office once the upcoming motion of no-confidence is over.

Chief opposition whip Sutin Klungsang said on Tuesday that opposition MPs had evidence which points to suspected irregularities by at least five cabinet ministers.

After the censure debate, the opposition parties will launch impeachment proceedings against them by submitting the petition to the courts, said Mr Sutin, a Maha Sarakham MP for the main opposition Pheu Thai Party.

Asked about the censure motion, which includes an allegation that the government had dragged the monarchy into the political conflict, Mr Sutin said opposition parties realised that it was a delicate issue, so they would tread carefully.

Mr Sutin said opposition parties would work together to ensure the censure debate proceeded smoothly, adding that the number of opposition MPs who had registered to grill the government had increased by 80%.

The soaring number of speakers means the debate would likely take five or six days, compared to three days for the previous debate, he said.

The opposition parties on Monday filed the motion of no-confidence targeting 10 cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The motion was backed by 208 MPs.

Led by Pheu Thai, the motion was co-signed by the Move Forward, Prachachart, Seri Ruam Thai, Pheu Chart, Palang Puang Chon Thai, New Economics and Thai Civilized parties.

Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat, who is also leader of the opposition in the House of Representatives, led the group submitting the motion to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.

The other cabinet ministers named in the censure motion are Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, Education Minister Nathapol Teepsuwan, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee and Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow.

Mr Chuan said the motion and supporting signatures would first be verified by officials and if there were no problems, the motion would be urgently put on the House agenda, probably for the middle of February.