Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cabinet reshuffle by early April, says PM
Thailand
Politics

Cabinet reshuffle by early April, says PM

published : 2 Mar 2021 at 19:32

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrives at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi on Sunday as Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul became the first person in the country to get a shot of vaccine against the novel coronavirus (File photo by Apichart Jinakul)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrives at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi on Sunday as Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul became the first person in the country to get a shot of vaccine against the novel coronavirus (File photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says a cabinet will be reshuffled as soon as possible, probably by late March or early April.

The prime minister said he had yet to decide whether it would be a reshuffle or only vacant seats would be filled.

He added he had yet to be informed by coalition parties about their proposals.

Gen Prayut shrugged off a move by small parties to bargain for cabinet seats, saying they needed to hold talks amoong themselves. 

He said the country’s economy has gradually improved after measures have been rolled out to boost the economy. During a recent long holiday, hotels reported high bookings, said the prime minister.

The cabinet shakeup was inevitable after three ministers lost their qualifications last week.

Buddhipongse Punnakanta, Nataphol Teepsuwan and Thaworn Senneam could not longer remain as Digital Economy and Society Minister, Education Minister and Deputy Transport Minister, respectively as they were among the 26 people convicted by the Criminal Court over their roles in the People's Democratic Reform Committee protests which culminated in the May 2014 coup.

Nataphol and Mr Buddhipongse are members of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), while Mr Thaworn is from the Democrat Party.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Culture Minister Itthipol Kunplome said the prime minister had not raised the issue of a cabinet shakeup during the weekly meeting. However, the reshuffle may be made not more than one month, as each vacant cabinet needed to be filled.

During the meeting, the prime minister asked all ministers to focus on their work and need not worry about anything, said Mr Itthipol, also deputy leader of the PPRP.

Also at the meeting of PPRP executives on Tuesday, there were no talks about the nomination of people to fill the two slots, said Mr Itthipol. 

However, he gave his assurances that the two posts would be filled by "party insiders" but declined to confirm whether they are MPs.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Yala to open new airport in April

The new Betong Airport in the southernmost province of Yala is slated to open in April, with Nok Air expected to be the first airline to launch daily flights to and from Bangkok when it opens, the airport’s acting director, Duangporn Suvanmanee, said on Tuesday.

20:48
Thailand

Warrants out for singer-protester Ammy, 2 others

The Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for an anti-government protester and two others on serious charges ranging from arson to royal defamation after the burning of a portrait of His Majesty the King.

20:31
Thailand

PM denies report of 'vaccines first for VIPs' in Chiang Mai

The government insisted Covid-19 vaccines are not being distributed to special privilege groups, following an unsubstantiated report of a VIP group in Chiang Mai province receiving the jabs first.

19:48