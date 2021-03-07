Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument
Thailand
Politics

Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

published : 7 Mar 2021 at 17:04

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration officials examine plants used to decorate Democracy Monument, which were removed by protesters on Feb 13, 2021. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration officials examine plants used to decorate Democracy Monument, which were removed by protesters on Feb 13, 2021. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

What is the price for removing decorative plants at Democracy Monument? Student activist Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul found out in a police charge.

The Thammasat University student said on Sunday she was ordered by Samran Rat police station to pay 5.9 million baht in compensation for damage caused by taking out plants placed to decorate the monument.

Ms Panusya said she was also charged for violating the emergency decree and sanitary and disease control acts in relation to the rally at the Bangkok landmark on Feb 13.

Ms Panusaya and other protest leaders under the People's Movement banner led the rally to press for the release of four detained activists on Feb 13. The protesters removed the plants from the monument to clear the way for the protest.

Panupong Jadnok, also known as Mike Rayong, on Feb 13 accused the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration of intentionally placing the trees there to obstruct the rally.

The demonstration ended with a scuffle with police outside the Supreme Court near Sanam Luang after authorities blocked them from going to pay their respects at the Bangkok Pillar Shrine following a march along Ratchadamnoen Avenue from the monument.

Ms Panusaya is among about six people to be charged in the same incident.

She faces more serious charges, including lese majeste, following a rally on Sept 19 at Sanam Luang. The Criminal Court will inform her about the prosecution on Monday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

What is the price for removing decorative plants at Democracy Monument? Student activist Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul found out in a police charge.

17:04
World

Chinese FM defends Hong Kong reform proposals as 'reasonable'

BEIJING: Beijing's controversial proposal to introduce new veto powers on Hong Kong's legislative elections are "lawful, just and reasonable," China's foreign minister said Sunday, after the move was criticised as an attack on the city's freedoms.

16:45
World

Iran's Rouhani urges Europe to avoid 'threats or pressure'

TEHRAN: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Sunday urged Europe to avoid "threats or pressure" in any negotiations with Tehran, as he received Ireland's foreign minister amid diplomatic efforts to revive a landmark nuclear deal.

16:45