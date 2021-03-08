18 protest leaders arraigned over rallies, 3 also face lese majeste charges

Supporters present flowers to Panupong Chadnok, left, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, centre, and Jatupat Boonpatararaksa and 15 other political activists enter the Criminal Court for arraignment on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Eighteen leaders of the Ratsadon group were indicted in the Criminal Court on Monday, each on 11 charges, for their roles in anti-government demonstrations at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on Sept 19-20 last year.

Three of them were additionally charged with lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, attorney-general's office deputy spokesman Prayuth Phetkhun said.

Mr Prayuth said the 18 are: Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, Panupong "Mike" Chadnok, Jatupat Boonpatararaksa (alias Pai Dao Din), Chinawat Jankrachang, Chukiat "Justine" Saengwong, Thanachai Ualuecha, Atthapol "Khru Yai" Buapat, Nawat Liangwatana, Suwanna Tanlek, Patarapong Noiphang, Natpatch Akkhahad, Natchanon Pairote, Thani Sasom, Adisak Sombatkham, Sithithas Jindarat, Anurak "Ford" Jentawanich, Thanop Ampawat and Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan (aka Ammy The Bottom Blues).



Mr Prayuth said they each face 11 charges - violating Section 116 by inciting unrest, Section 215 of the Criminal Code for illegal assembly of more than 10 people, the Public Assembly Act and the emergency decree, obstructing public pathways, obstructing vehicular traffic, illegally placing objects on road surfaces, damaging historical sites, causing damage to property, and using loudspeakers without permission.



Three of them were additionally charged with lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code - Ms Panusaya, Mr Panupong and Mr Jatupat.

Four other people in the same case, protest leaders were arrested earlier, charged with lese majeste and denied bail. They are Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Arnon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk and Patiwat Saraiyaem. They are being held at Bangkok Remand Prison.



Mr Prayuth said Mr Chaiamorn had earlier been detained and denied bail on a charge of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King.



He said the Criminal Court would decide on bail requests by the other accused.