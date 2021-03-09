PPRP win 'won't affect' cabinet rejig

The outcome of the Sunday by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat won't affect the coalition government's unity, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

The by-election in Constituency 3 -- which was fiercely contested by the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and its coalition partner the Democrat Party -- was held to find a replacement for Thepthai Senpong, a Democrat whose MP status was revoked by the Constitutional Court.

According to an unofficial tally of the votes, PPRP candidate Ayasit Srisuwan won the race with 48,701 votes, while the Democrats' candidate and Mr Thepthai's younger brother, Penguin Senpong, received 44,632 votes.

Traditionally, coalition partners don't compete against each other, so the PPRP's decision to field a candidate in the by-election raised many eyebrows, with observers fearing it would cause a rift between the two parties.

Gen Prayut pointed out that elections results are decided by voters and, as such, it shouldn't affect the relationship between coalition partners. He also stressed the by-election's outcome won't influence the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.

The list of cabinet post nominees will be submitted by the end of the week, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon concurred with Gen Prayut, before adding he had not ruled out the possibility of the party competing with other coalition partners in future by-elections.

By-elections will be organised in Chumphon and Songkhla to find replacements for Democrats Champion Julasai and Thorn Senneam, who were handed jail terms for their role in the 2013-2014 protests.

Gen Prawit also thanked the constituents for giving the party's candidate the support he needed.

PPRP executive Itthiphol Kunplome yesterday said Mr Ayasit's win was a sign that it was time for the party to turn its attention to the South, which has been a Democrat stronghold for decades.

"As for the by-elections in Chumphon and Songkhla, it is up to the party board to decide," he said.