Ratsadon mothers petition for fair probe into prison Covid testing attempt

Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul shows the three-finger salute after arriving at the Criminal Court on Monday for the exmination of evidence in the case against the Ratsadon leaders. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The mothers of five Ratsadon group leaders detained at Bangkok Remand Prison on Wednesday petitioned the Justice Ministry for a fair investigation into an attempt by prison officials to take two detainees from their cells for Covid-19 testing on Monday night.

The women are Sureerat Chiwarak, mother of Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak; Prim Boonpatararaksa, mother of Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpatararaksa; Yupin Maneewong, mother of Panupong "Mike" Jadnok; Suriya Sithijirawatanakul, mother of Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul; and, Malai Nampa, mother of Arnon Nampa.

Their children are suspects in cases arising from the Sept 19-20 protests at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang. They are charged with inciting unrest and lese majeste.



Led by Khoriyo Manuchae, president of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, they submitted the petition to Wanlop Nakbua, deputy permanent secretary for justice and the chairman of a committee investigating the matter.



One of the detainees, Mr Arnon, has claimed that prison officials tried to move Mr Jatupat and Mr Panupong from Zone 2 late on Monday night for Covid testing. He feared for their safety. The two men, however, refused to cooperate.



Mr Arnon was already detained at Bangkok Remand Prison. He was joined on Monday night by Mr Jatupat and Mr Panupong, who were transferred back from Thon Buri Prison in Bang Bon district.

Mr Jatupat and Mr Panupong were both transferred to Thon Buri Remand Prison on March 8, and immediately placed in 14-days Covid-19 quarantine. The move was explained as being needed to ease overcrowding at Bangkok Remand Prison.

Mrs Sureerat, Mr Parit's mother, said she viewed the issue of prison officials trying to take the two detainees away for Covid testing on Monday night as a breach of human rights. Their safty could not be assured.

Officials claimed the two men had just been transferred from Thon Buri Prison and needed to be tested. But she did not believe it needed to be done that urgently.

She wanted the Justice Ministry to appoint outsiders to the committee to ensure justice.

Mrs Prim, Mr Jatupat's mother, said there would be a lack of transparency if prison officials were appointed to the committee.

In fact, prison officials should not have tried to take the suspects for Covid-19 testing during the night, which was the time for them to sleep. That caused the two me to feel intimidated and fear for their safety, she said.

Mr Wanlop said since he had been assigned by the justice minister to head the invesgitation, he would accept the petition for consideration. He said Corrections Department officials would not be appointed to sit on the committee.

He would ask the Department of Special Investigation to send representatives to tke part in the investigation, to ensure fairness and transparency.