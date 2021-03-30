Defendants promise not to comment about monarchy if allowed bail

Student activist Parit Chiwarak arrives at the Criminal Court from Bangkok Remand Prison on March 15. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Three of the 22 defendants charged over the Sept 19-20 protests at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang have promised the court they would refrain from making references to the monarchy if they were released on bail so they could prepare their defence.

The 22 appeared before the Criminal Court on Monday for prima facie examination. They included those who were granted bail and those who were denied bail and detained at several different facilities.



Of the 22, seven have been charged with insulting the monarchy in violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, in addition to many other charges



Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, who has been on a hunger strike, arrived in a wheelchair with a saline drip in his arm from the Pathum Thani detention centre, flashing a three-finger salute.



The lawyers for the 22 defendants asked the court to postpone the examination, submitting that they had just received photocopies of documents in the case from court officials and needed time to read them. The prosecution did not object to the request. The court agreed to postpone the examination to April 8 at 9am.



After that Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, the fourth defendant, rose to make a statement to the court.

He said since he had been denied bail, he had been deprived of a chance to gather evidence to the fight the case or to examine evidence submitted by the prosecution. He said if he was granted bail he would not make any further references to the monarchy.



Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpatararaksa, the seventh defendant, also made a statement, saying that he would not mention the royal institution if he was freed on bail.



Patiwat Saraiyaem, alias Morlam Bank, the third defendant, also said that if released on bail he would not get involved in any political gathering and would definitely not mention the monarchy again.

He said he would comply with any conditions for the release, be it being tagged with an electronic monitor, confined to an area, or being prohibited from political gatherings. He said he would be happy to have his bail revoked if he broke any of the conditions.



Panusaya "Rung" Sitthijirawatanakul, the fifth defendant, also made a statement.

She said she was studying in her third year at the faculty of sociology and anthropology at Thammsat University. Being detained during the court trial without bail prevented her from pursuing her studies and taking examinations, thus depriving her of the right to education.

Moreover, she was unable to gather evidence for her defence or consult her lawyer. She asked the court to release her on bail to give her a chance to fight the case to the fullest extent.



Ms Panusya said she might also go on a hunger strike if denied bail.



Mr Parit's mother, Ms Sureerat, on Monday filed a petition with the Criminal Court, asking it to order that her son be transferred from Pathum Thani detention centre to receive treatment at Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok.

Ms Sureerat said in the petition that she had been informed that Mr Parit's health was deteriorating and he could be in danger if he continued to the detained at the centre.



Thai Lawyers for Human Rights revealed on Monday afternoon that the court had rejected her petition, ruling that the power to order the transfer of a detainee restsed with the director-general of the Corrections Department.