Lese majeste suspects in cops' sights

Bang Pho police on Thursday submitted to public prosecutors an investigation file into a lese majeste case linked to the demonstration outside parliament on Sept 24 last year, in which five protesters were accused of offending the monarchy.

The five are Chanin Wongsi, a supporter of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration; Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, a member of the Free Youth movement; Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon; Jutatip Sirikhan, president of the Student Union of Thailand; and Kiattichai Tangphonphan, a protester.

All of the lese majeste suspects, except for Mr Tattep, showed up at their first meeting with public prosecutors and acknowledged the charges.

According to a source, police will next seek an arrest warrant for Mr Tattep over his failure to report himself as requested.

Aside from Section 112, or the lese majeste law, the suspects also face a charge of violating Section 116, or sedition, over their rally speeches about the monarchy at the Sept 24, 2020 rally.

Ms Patsaravalee said she was not worried about the case although she had noticed recently that stringent legal action had been taken against suspects in lese majeste cases.

As a result, she urged members of the public to closely monitor such cases.

Although certain public prosecutors and courts appear to have "improved" they still needed to be closely watched because the country's judicial process isn't really independent, according to Ms Patsaravalee's observation.

"And to my friends who are in prison such as Penguin [Parit Chiwarak] and Rung [Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul], I want you to take good care of yourselves.

"I hope you are soon released from jail so we can fight together out here," she said.

"The court should approve their bail requests and allow them to fight their cases from outside prison."