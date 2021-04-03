Prawit scoffs at Jatuporn's oust govt bid

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon yesterday brushed aside a renewed anti-government campaign led by red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan planned for tomorrow.

"No matter how the gathering turns out, just don’t break the law," Gen Prawit said, adding that he was not concerned over whether it would be the starting point leading to further violence as happened in the past.

Currently, there is no intelligence suggesting that violence is brewing, Gen Prawit said.

Asked whether there is anyone behind Mr Jatuporn’s campaign, Gen Prawit only said: "Find out for yourself."

A potential faction aiming to topple Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has emerged with Mr Jatuporn at the forefront — but political analysts have expressed their doubts about its power.

The chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) is urging the public to attend a political forum tomorrow at Santiporn Park on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue.

According to Mr Jatuporn, the forum is organised by a support group for relatives of the Black May 1992 victims and they hope to kick-start a campaign to find ways to end Gen Prayut’s prolonged stay in power.

The red-shirt leader criticised Gen Prayut for failing to push for a charter rewrite, among other things, and said that the prime minister did not deserve to stay on in power.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said yesterday that the MBP has prepared for the rally.

Even though Mr Jatuporn has the ability to mobilise people and organise a political gathering, MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra also has experience of crowd control operations, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.

The MPB is confident that it can control the situation, he said, adding that those who attend the rally will face legal action if they violate the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Jatuporn said in a live stream on Facebook yesterday that organisers of the gathering have already sought permission from authorities.

The event will take place in the format of a seminar and speech-giving. Those who attend the gathering will stay put without moving to other locations, Mr Jatuporn said.

He also said he was ready to hand the chairmanship of the UDD over to Nattawut Saikuar, another key red-shirt leader, if Mr Nattawut steps forward and fights shoulder to shoulder with supporters in their campaign against the government.