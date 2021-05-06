WeVo protest leader 'Toto' gets bail

Piyarat "Toto" Chongthep, leader of the We Volunteer (WeVo) guards for the pro-democracy protests, has been released on bail on the condition he wears an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Lawyers for the Human Rights Centre said on social media that the Kalasin Provincial Court released Mr Piyara on 200,000-baht bail on Wednesday.

Mr Piyarat was remanded in custody after he was indicted on charges of lese majeste and violating computer laws after he put up banners allegedly defaming the monarchy in Kalasin and shared the banner photos on social media outlets in January.

However, his release was conditional. Mr Piyarat must wear an electronic bracelet to monitor his movements. He is also prohibited from joining any political activities and leaving the country without permission.

Kritsadang Nutcharas, of the Lawyers for Human Rights Centre, said he was also preparing to attend a court session today to convince judges to allow other protest leaders to be freed on bail.

They are Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panusaya "Rung" Sitthijirawattanakul and Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka Ammy The Bottom Blues.

Mr Parit and Ms Panusaya were charged for lese majeste after co-leading a mass protest at Thammasat University and the nearby Sanam Luang last year.

Mr Chai-amorn was detained after his indictment on charges of lese majeste stemming from his participation in mass protests and the torching of a royal photo in front of Bangkok Remand Prison.

The lawyer said his mother will formally seek bail for him.

The lawyer said his strategy was to present to the court reasons similar to those he cited for other protest leaders which led to them securing bail.

The leaders in question are Somyot Prueksakasemsuk and Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boontararaksa, who also face a lese majeste charge.