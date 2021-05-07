Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Wissanu defends court decision on Thamanat
Thailand
Politics

Wissanu defends court decision on Thamanat

published : 7 May 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Thamanat: Doubts 'put to rest'.
Thamanat: Doubts 'put to rest'.

The controversy surrounding the qualifications of key Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) figure Thamanat Prompow, also deputy minister for agriculture and cooperatives, has been put to rest following the Constitutional Court's ruling on the matter, said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

The public has cast doubts on Capt Thamanat's qualifications following reports saying he was sentenced to four years in prison by an Australian court in 1993 over a drug offence there. According to Thai law, former convicts are not allowed to hold public office.

Mr Wissanu, a legal specialist, said the court's decision does not contradict the opinion of the Council of State, the government's legal adviser, regarding MPs' qualifications.

In its ruling, the court said for a jail sentence to affect Capt Thamanat's positions as MP and cabinet member under the constitution, it must be handed down by a Thai court, not a foreign court. As the sentence was handed down by a New South Wales court, it is not legally binding in Thailand. Capt Thamanat is qualified to hold his positions, it said.

In its view on the qualifications of MPs, the Council of State said a person jailed for two years in Thailand or abroad is not eligible to be an MP within five years of being released, Mr Wissanu said. In this case, the jail sentence was given in 1993 and Capt Thamanat was released in 1997, so he is not prohibited from being an MP, Mr Wissanu said.

He said the Constitutional Court ruling should also set a precedent for any case regarding the qualifications of MPs. He said the decision does not "whitewash" the PPRP MP's standing.

Mr Wissanu said other issues like ethics are another story and he had no comment on growing calls for the National Anti Corruption Commission to investigate Capt Thamanat over his ethical conduct.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Talks held with UN to help fleeing Karen

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has held talks with authorities in Mae Hong Son to find ways to help more than 2,000 Karen refugees who crossed the Salaween River into Thailand to flee fighting between the KNU (Karen National Union) and Myanmar military.

06:22
Business

Thai shippers upbeat about 6-7% growth

Thai shippers upgraded their export growth forecast to 6-7% this year from a 3-4% projection in December, helped by the global economic recovery, economic growth in major trading partners and healthy exports of industrial products such as automobiles, electrical appliances, equipment and parts, and oil-related products such as plastic pellets and chemicals.

06:11
Thailand

Chiang Mai's demand

Chiang Mai: The provincial governor has asked the authorities to allow restaurants and food shops to provide dine-in services until 9pm following an easing of the Covid-19 crisis.

06:00