Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pheu Thai pushes for coalition to reject budget
Thailand
Politics

Pheu Thai pushes for coalition to reject budget

published : 24 May 2021 at 05:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Pheu Thai Party on Sunday announced it will vote against the national budget and has urged coalition parties to follow suit in a bid to sink the government.

The main opposition party has resolved not to pass the bill, due to enter parliament on May 31 for its first reading, according to MP Yutthapong Charassathien, who is also Pheu Thai deputy leader.

The party has accused the government of preparing a budget that will neither adequately tackle the Covid-19 pandemic nor end economic woes.

Assuming it passes its first reading, it will be debated and voted on at the second and third reading stages between May 31-June 2.

Mr Yutthapong also asked coalition parties which disagreed with the way the government is handling national problems to shun the bill.

This could force the government into holding an election as parliament cannot proceed without a legitimate budget having been passed.

"I ask that the coalition parties stop keeping this government afloat," he said.

He also slammed the freshly approved 700-billion-baht loan to combat the public health crisis, saying it will only add to the heavy burden of the 1-trillion-baht borrowed after the initial outbreak last year.

Of that sum, only 45 billion baht has been disbursed so far, said Mr Yutthapong.

He said the government should cut back on the defence budget if it really needs another injection of capital. Spending should go on projects to assist those worst affected by the crisis, he said.

On May 18, the cabinet approved a Defence Ministry loan citing economic and social development purposes, yet some of that has already been set aside for military spending on construction of a runway and aircraft maintenance centre, said Mr Yutthapong.

Pledges to reduce defence spending had merely resulted in extra army spending in other guises, added the MP.

The government has failed to make good on its pledge to reduce the defence budget.

Meanwhile, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek yesterday clarified what she said were misconceptions swirling around government spending during the next fiscal year, the defence budget and the central bank's losses.

She said the planned 624 billion baht of investment funding, despite being below the 700 billion baht secured to shore up the budget deficit, would not result in a breach of the Fiscal Discipline Act.

Last week, the Budget Bureau suggested that additional funds worth 76 billion baht be raised which would bring the total to 700 billion baht, which is in line with the legal requirement.

Ms Rachada also dismissed claims the defence budget for the coming fiscal year would outstrip the public health fund, saying the opposite is true.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Police and soldiers killed in eastern Myanmar amid heavy fighting

YANGON: Dozens of Myanmar security force members were killed Sunday, rebel fighters said, after heavy fighting in the coup-hit country's eastern fringe.

08:00
World

Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals

PARIS: Dogs can be trained to detect more than 90% of Covid-19 infections even when patients are asymptomatic, according to research published Monday, which authors hope could help replace the need to quarantine new arrivals.

07:45
Life

Welcome to the world of VTubers

Two university students -- Aisha and Yu Estella Kirameki, better known as YuChan -- enjoy talking with fans via livestream on YouTube where they play games or tell stories. Their activities are similar to many YouTubers, however, Aisha and YuChan are not human. They are computer-generated characters who have their own individual YouTube channels -- Aisha Channel has 303,000 subscribers and the YuChan Channel 115,000 subscribers.

07:11