Group reiterates call for Prayut to resign

Jatuporn Prompan

The anti-government Samakkhi Prachachon group on Tuesday submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, calling for him to resign over his poor governance for the past seven years.

Sompas Nilphan, the Prime Minister's Office deputy permanent secretary, accepted the letter on behalf of the prime minister from Adul Khiewboriboon, the group leader, and Jatuporn Prompan, a group member and chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship.



In the letter, Gen Prayut was accused of failing to fulful his promises. The group said he failed to achieve reforms and reconciliation while political conflicts had worsened and corruption problems increased.



In the economic field, the group said the governments under Gen Prayut had spent altogether 20.8 trillion baht in national budgets, but the number of poverty-stricken people had increased by 100%. The infringements of the royal institution had continued to exist and divide the people while power holders in the government had exploited the issue for their own political gain, said the group.



Mr Jatuporn said Gen Prayut had claimed he remained in power to protect the royal institution. But in practice, he had not only ignored the problem but also used Section 112, the lese majeste law, to destroy his political opponents, he added.



Concerning Gen Prayut's handling of the Covid-19 situation, he said although having seized power to deal with the pandemic under a single command Gen Prayut had failed to solve the problem, said Mr Jatuporn.



The UDD chairman said he believed the draft executive decree authorising the government to borrow an additional 700 billion baht to revitalise the economy battered by Covid-19 would leave loopholes for corruption.



Mr Jatuporn called for Gen Prayut to follow the footsteps of the late Gen Prem Tinsulanonda who turned down a request for him to remain as prime minister after eight years in the position.



Sources said the Samakkhi Prachachon group would submit a letter to the Bhumjaithai Party on Wednesday. It would also visit the army headquarters and the Royal Thai Police Office on May 27 and 28 and submit a letter to call for the army commander and the police chief to resign as members of the Senate.