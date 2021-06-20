'Nobody' suitable to be PM, Prayut second choice: poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, visits the Covid-19 vaccination centre for workers under Section 33 of the Social Security Act at the Thailand-Japan sports stadium, Din Daeng district, Bangkok on June 7. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

"Nobody" is by far the most suitable choice to lead the country, with Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha coming in a distant second, according to the latest quarterly poll of the most popular candidates for prime minister conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll).

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan came third, although Pheu Thai was the most popular party, followed by Move Forward and Palang Pracharath.

The quarterly popularity rating was conducted by telephone interviews between June 11-16 on 2,515 people aged 18 and over of all levels of education and occupations throughout the country.

Asked whom would they support to be prime minister in today's political situation, the answers were as follows:



- 37.65% said nobody was suitable for the post;

- 19.32% were for Gen Prayut, saying they wanted him to serve out his current term;

- 13.34% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, saying she was an experienced person with outstanding performance;

- 8.71% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temiyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

- 5.45% for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party;

- 3.26% for Korn Chatikavanich, leader of the Kla Party;

- 2.35% for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party;

- 1.47% for Jurin Laksanavisit, leader of the Democrat Party; and

- 3.53% combined for other candidates, including Sompong Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai Party; Kanchana Silpa-archa of the Chartthaipattana Party; Warong Dechgitvigrom of the Thai Pakdee Party; Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party; Abhisit Vejjajiva; Chadchat Sittipunt; Chuan Leekpai; Newin Chidchob; Supachai Panitchapakdi; Tewan Liptapanlop; Wissanu Krea-ngam; Suchatvee Suwansawat; and Anand Panyarachun.



The rest, 2.15%, had no answer or were not interested.



Asked to name the political party they support most right now, the answers were:



- 32.68% none;

- 19.48% the Pheu Thai Party;

- 14.51% the Move Forward Party;

- 10.70% the Palang Pracharath Party;

- 9.54% the Democrat Party;

- 2.90% the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

- 2.43% the Bhumjaithai Party;

- 1.71% the Kla Party; and

- 3.58% combined for many numerous smaller parties.