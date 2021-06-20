Prayut still leading in popularity rating: Nida Poll

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is still leading in the latest popularity rating on a number of potential candidates for the post of prime minister conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The popularity rating, for the second quarter of the year, was conducted by telephone interviews between June 11-16 on 2,515 people aged 18 and over of all levels of education and occupations throughtout the country.



Asked who would they support to be prime minister in today's political situation, the answers were as follows:



- 37.65% said nobody was suitable for the post;

- 19.32% were for Gen Prayut, saying they wanted him to serve out his current term;

- 13.34% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, saying she was an experienced person with outstanding performances;

- 8.71% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temiyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

- 5.45% for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party;

- 3.26% for Korn Chatikavanich, leader of the Kla Party;

- 2.35% for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party;

- 1.47% for Jurin Laksanavisit, leader of the Democrat Party; and

- 3.53% combined for other candidates including Sompong Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai Party; Kanchana Silpa-archa of the Chartthaipattana Party; Warong Dechgitvigrom of the Thai Pakdee Party; Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party; Abhisit Vejjajiva; Chadchat Sittipunt; Chuan Leekpai; Newin Chidchob; Supachai Panitchapakdi; Tewan Liptapanlop; Wissanu Krea-ngam; Suchatvee Suwansawat; and, Anand Panyarachun.



The rest, 2.15%, had no answer/were not interested.



Asked to name a political party of their favour today, the answers were:



- 32.68% none;

- 19.48% the Pheu Thai Party;

- 14.51% the Move Forward Party;

- 10.70% the Palang Pracharath Party;

- 9.54% the Democrat Party;

- 2.90% the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

- 2.43% the Bhumjaithai Party;

- 1.71% the Kla Party; and

- 3.58% combined for many other others.









