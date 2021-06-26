Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Activists seek to disband Palang Pracharath
Thailand
Politics

Activists seek to disband Palang Pracharath

'People of Thailand' also seek to nullify 2019 election result

published : 26 Jun 2021 at 20:20

writer: Online Reporters

Activists from the Prachachon Khonthai and Thai Mai Ton groups meet near the Phan Fa bridge on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok on Saturday. Both groups want Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
Activists from the Prachachon Khonthai and Thai Mai Ton groups meet near the Phan Fa bridge on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok on Saturday. Both groups want Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

A group of 30 activists calling themselves Prachachon Khonthai (People of Thailand) says it will file a petition to disband the ruling Palang Pracharath Party next week.

The demonstrators gathered on Phitsanulok Road in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon amid a security presence of around 300 policemen.

Leader Nititorn Lamlua, a former People's Democratic Reform Committee activist, said his group also wanted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign for failing to solve economic problems.

It also sought to nullify the results of the 2019 election, viewing the calculation of list MPs, especially by adding fractions, might be unconstitutional.

The rally disbanded at 6pm. Another anti-government group, led by former red shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan and sharing a similar agenda, gathered at the same spot later.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

NZ-Australia travel bubble popped

New Zealand announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with Wellington citing “multiple” outbreaks of Covid-19 in the neighbouring country.

20:45
Thailand

Activists seek to disband Palang Pracharath

A group of 30 activists calling themselves Prachachon Khonthai (People of Thailand) says it will file a petition to disband the ruling Palang Pracharath Party next week.

20:20
Thailand

Two robbers flee with B3m in gold necklaces

CHIANG RAI: Two robbers, one of them armed with a pistol, robbed a gold shop in downtown Muang district and made off with gold necklaces worth over 3 million baht on Saturday afternoon.

20:04