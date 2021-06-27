Jatuporn, Nitithorn face charges related to Saturday rallies

Anti-government protesters led by red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan march from Phan Fah bridge to Government House on Saturday to demand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tom step down. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Police will gather evidence to press five charges against organisers and participants of the anti-government rallies on Saturday, Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said on Sunday.

Those targeted include Nitithorn Lamlua, leader of the Prachachon Khon Thai group, and Jatuporn Prompan, of the Samakkhi Prachachon group.



The Prachachon Khon Thai group gathered at the Urupong intersection at 3pm before moving to the front of Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon where they staged a rally. It was called off at about 6.40pm.



The Samakkhi Prachachon group gathered at the Phan Fa bridge at 4pm. They moved to the front of Ratchawinit School on Phitsanulok road, where leaders took turns to make speeches until about 10pm.



Both rallies called for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, citing his failures in the country's administration.



Pol Maj Gen Piya said leaders and participants of the two rallies could be charged for:



- Organising a gathering which risked spreading diseases in violation of the executive decree, liable to up to two years in jail and a fine of not exceeding 40,000 baht or both;



- Violating the Communicable Disease Act, liable to a fine of not exceeding 20,000 baht;



- Violating the Public Cleanliness Act by leaving materials on the roads, liable to a fine of up to 10,000 baht;



- Obstructing traffic in violating the Land Traffic Act, liable to a fine of 500 baht;



- Using loud speakers without permission in violation of the Advertising Control Act, liable to a fine of 200 baht.



Pol Lt Gen Piya said police at Nang Lerng, Phayathai and Samranrat stations had been ordered to gather evidence of wrongdoing by individuals taking part in the rallies.