Govt seeks to charge red-shirt boss Nattawut

A traffic light operation kiosk at Nang Loeng intersection is seen on Monday after anti-government protesters from the Thalu Fah group vandalised it. They also clashed with crowd control police. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Seksakol Atthawong, an assistant minister at the Prime Minister's Office, on Monday lodged a complaint against red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar over his role in Sunday's car mob rallies.

In the complaint filed with the Crime Suppression Division, Mr Seksakol accused the red-shirt leader of violating the emergency decree, the communicable disease control law and Section 116, the provision for sedition.

Mr Nattawut's call for people to attend Sunday's car mob was in violation of the law, he said.

He also alleged that Mr Nattawut had plotted to instigate unrest, noting that the red-shirt leader urged the anti-government protesters to join the rallies even though the recent demonstrations have been marred by violence.

Mr Seksakol said he would ask the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to examine Mr Nattawut's financial transactions since 2010 because he was suspicious that the protests could be sponsored by people overseas.

Sunday's street demonstrations ended in violent clashes between anti-government protesters near Din Daeng intersection in Bangkok, where confrontations with police have frequently taken place over the past week.

Bricks and giant firecrackers were reportedly thrown at crowd control police who responded by firing tear gas and water cannons at the advancing protesters.

The protesters belonging to the Thalu Fah group planned to resume their rally at Victory Monument on Monday afternoon and march along Phahon Yothin Road to the 1st Infantry Regiment.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner and spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, on Monday urged the protesters to avoid using the route due it providing access to a number of hospitals and high-security military units.

He said that five protesters were arrested on Sunday and 17 police were injured in the clashes. Eighteen government vehicles were damaged according to initial assessments.

In July, 139 people were arrested and prosecuted in connection with the street protests and police continue to gather evidence in preparation for charging 157 more.

Pol Maj Gen Piya also apologised to Din Daeng residents affected by the frequent clashes in which rubber bullets and tear gas were used by crowd control officers. He denied an allegation that a number of rubber bullets had landed outside a Din Daeng flat.