Infected rally leaders in 'good condition', says prison boss

Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak is taken into detention last September pending trial on sedition and lese majeste charges. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Three anti-government protest leaders who tested positive for Covid-19 during their detention remain in "good condition", according to the Corrections Department.

Thawatchai Chaiwat, deputy director-general of the department, said on Wednesday that for three days Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak coughed and had a headache, body pains and excessive phlegm, but his pulse and oxygen saturation level remained normal. He was breathing normally and was able to sleep and eat.

Mr Parit, 23, was categorised as a yellow-coded patient because he weighed over 90 kilogrammes and had asthma, Mr Thawatchai said.

Sirichai "New" Nathueng, 21, had headache, body pains, eye pain and fever for three days, but was able to breathe normally. His pulse and oxygen saturation level were also normal, the deputy director-general said, and he could eat and sleep.

Promsorn "Fa" Weerathammajaree, 30, suffered from headache, excessive phlegm, fever, fatigue, a sore throat and a cough for three days. He also lost his sense of smell, but his pulse and oxygen saturation level were normal.

Mr Sirichai and Mr Promsorn were categorised as green-coded patients.

The three protest leaders tested positive for Covid-19 early this week and were receiving treatment at Medical Correctional Hospital in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. Doctors prescribed them the antiviral drug favipiravir.

Other rally leaders tested negative for Covid-19, Mr Thawatchai said.

The three were detained at Thanyaburi District Prison in Pathum Thani province on Aug 9 on the grounds that they violated Covid-19 restrictions and a ban on illegal assembly by leading a rally at the Border Patrol Police Region 1 in Pathum Thani on Aug 2.