PPRP weighs in on MP's boxing dare

Mongkolkit: Wants to maintain peace

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has slammed Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, member of parliament and leader of the Thai Civilized Party, for challenging Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to a kickboxing match for the premiership.

PPRP MP Sira Jenjaka, chairman of the House committee on law and justice, yesterday said he is studying to determine whether Mr Mongkolkit's challenge violates any laws.

He said Mr Mongkolkit may have breached a criminal law for threatening Gen Prayut. Moreover, Mr Mongkolkit has posted some content that can be considered as defaming the prime minister, Mr Sira said.

A probe into whether Mr Mongkolkit breached ethics will also be requested, he said.

"If he was found [to have conducted something] unlawful, he could lose his MP status," Mr Sira said.

Mr Mongkolkit on Thursday posted a Facebook message that said: "For the sake of a bloodless way out [of the country's political crisis], I would represent the people to challenge the prime minister to a [kickboxing match]".

He said if he lost, he would resign as an MP, but Gen Prayut would have to step down as prime minister if he was defeated.

The MP proposed that the boxing match -- three rounds at Lumpini Stadium -- would be bare-knuckle, and that he would only use his right hand and two legs while Gen Prayut, who is much older, could use both his hands and legs.

Gen Prayut would be given 10 days to accept, Mr Mongkolkit said, adding that if the PM rejected it, he should resign as he would be considered a coward.

Mr Mongkolkit told reporters yesterday the country is currently in a mess due to Covid-19 outbreaks and persistent protests, but Gen Prayut ignores the people's voices.

As a result, he said his kickboxing challenge for the premiership is a solution to maintain peace and order and prevent bloodshed. He said the challenge does not violate ethical codes because it involves a sport.

Chanasak Atthawong, an adviser to Gen Prayut, said Mr Mongkolkit was not fit to serve as an MP.

"It's like he is thoughtless and insecure," Mr Chanasak said. "I don't understand how he became MP -- he seems to just be lucky this time."