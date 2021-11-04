PPRP mute on Nirote for chief whip

Nirote Sunthornlekha

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has yet to decide who will replace Wirach Ratanasate as the new chief government whip after he was suspended from work on Tuesday due to his involvement in a corruption case, PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon said on Wednesday.

He neither confirmed nor denied whether Nirote Sunthornlekha, a PPRP MP for Nakhon Sawan, would emerge as his replacement.

Gen Prawit said the party would discuss the matter shortly and reach a resolution on the matter.

The PPRP leader said the sudden suspension of Mr Wirach would not affect the work of the government as all three coalition parties have strong and open working relationships.

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions has agreed to hear the corruption case, involving the construction of a futsal pitch in Nakhon Ratchasima, against Mr Wirach and 86 other parties.

Mr Wirach said yesterday that although he respected the court's decision, he was still wondering why the court made such a sudden decision on Tuesday evening rather than proceeding on Dec 20 as originally planned.

Wichian Chawalit, a PPRP-list MP who also serves as a deputy chief government whip, said he would take over Mr Wirach's responsibilities on a caretaker basis.

According to a source, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wants Mr Nirote to replace Mr Wirach as the new chief government whip.

Anan Phon-amnuay, a PPRP MP for Kamphaeng Phet, said he believed the party would decide in the next day or so who should be appointed.

Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, deputy leader of the Democrat Party, said the chief government whip is usually appointed by the main ruling party, while his party, a coalition partner, supports this in principle and is willing to work with whoever is appointed.