Charter Court, surroundings off-limits for ruling in protest case

Students take part in an anti-government rally at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus on Aug 10 last year, when they demanded changes to the constitution and the monarchy. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Constitutional Court and Building A of the government office complex on Chaeng Wattana road in Nonthaburi have been declared off-limits to the public on Wednesday, when the court is scheduled to deliver its decision in a case against eight pro-democracy protesters.

The eight are Arnon Nampa, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Juthathip Sirikhan, Siripachara Jungteerapanich, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk and Artitaya Pornprom.



The case involves a petition filed with the Constitutional Court by political activist Nathaporn Toprayoon.

He asked that it rule whether the eight accused had sought to overthrow the democratic institution with the King as head of state in violation of Section 49 of the constitution when they made 10 demands during a protest at Thammasat University's Rangsit campus on Aug 10, 2020.



The court set Nov 10 to read out its decision in the case.



To ensure peace and order, the court has issued an order limiting attendance at the hearing to the accused and the petitioner, or representatives with court permission, and court officials.

The office of the Constitutional Court is to arrange channels for the public and media to listen to the court decision.



The court also declared the perimeter of the Constitutional Court and Building A of the government office complex on Chaeng Wattana road closed to the public, for purposes of maintaining security, from 12.01am to 11.59pm on Wednesday.