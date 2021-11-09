Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Charter Court, surroundings off-limits for ruling in protest case
Thailand
Politics

Charter Court, surroundings off-limits for ruling in protest case

published : 9 Nov 2021 at 15:50

writer: King-oua Laohong

Students take part in an anti-government rally at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus on Aug 10 last year, when they demanded changes to the constitution and the monarchy. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Students take part in an anti-government rally at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus on Aug 10 last year, when they demanded changes to the constitution and the monarchy. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Constitutional Court and Building A of the government office complex on Chaeng Wattana road in Nonthaburi have been declared off-limits to the public on Wednesday, when the court is scheduled to deliver its decision in a case against eight pro-democracy protesters.

The eight are Arnon Nampa, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Juthathip Sirikhan, Siripachara Jungteerapanich, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk and Artitaya Pornprom.

The case involves a petition filed with the Constitutional Court by political activist Nathaporn Toprayoon.

He asked that it rule whether the eight accused had sought to overthrow the democratic institution with the King as head of state in violation of Section 49 of the constitution when they made 10 demands during a protest at Thammasat University's Rangsit campus on Aug 10, 2020.

The court set Nov 10 to read out its decision in the case.

To ensure peace and order, the court has issued an order limiting attendance at the hearing to the accused and the petitioner, or representatives with court permission, and court officials.

The office of the Constitutional Court is to arrange channels for the public and media to listen to the court decision.

The court also declared the perimeter of the Constitutional Court and Building A of the government office complex on Chaeng Wattana road closed to the public, for purposes of maintaining security, from 12.01am to 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Online registration for booster shot at Bang Sue

The vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok will from Wednesday begin registering people who have had two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm for a booster shot of AstraZeneca vaccine.

12:18
World

ISS astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX craft

WASHINGTON: A SpaceX capsule carrying four diaper-wearing astronauts back to Earth after six months on the International Space Station landed on Monday off the coast of Florida, a Nasa live broadcast showed.

11:45
World

Amazon deforestation threatens jaguars, giant eagles

PôRTO JOFRE, Brazil: Boating slowly upriver through the Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands, Brazilian biologist Fernando Tortato scans the bank for signs of Ousado, a jaguar badly burned in devastating wildfires last year.

11:45