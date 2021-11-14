Chakthip joins Prawit on tour

Former police chief Chakthip Chaijinda on Saturday joined Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party leader Prawit Wongsuwon on a water management inspection trip to Sakon Nakhon.

It was his first public appearance with Gen Prawit after he announced his decision to bow out of the gubernatorial election early this month.

Gen Prawit's inspection team included Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and former defence permanent secretary Gen Nat Intharacharoen, who was recently appointed to head a panel under the land resources management sub-committee chaired by Gen Prawit.

However, Pol Gen Chakthip's appearance drew media attention following reports that he had been approached to join the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) to oversee the upper northeastern region.

According to Maj Gen Patchasak Patirupanont, assistant spokesman for Gen Prawit, the inspection trip focused on the province's water management plans.

Gen Prawit instructed the National Water Resources (ONWR) and authorities to speed up rehabilitation of the reservoir in line with the province's sustainable water management plan.

The plan for Nong Han included management of marine resources, as well as water resources to address drought and flood, improving the water quality and re-landscaping to turn it into a tourist spot.