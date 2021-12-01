Activist Panusaya 'Rung' gets bail for 2 more lese majeste cases

Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul appears outside Bangkok Remand Prison on March 3, 2021 to support other activists under detention in the prison. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Bail was granted on Wednesday to Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul in two more lese majeste cases so she can take university exams, her lawyer said.

Ms Panusaya was allowed bail over cases related to words written on her body deemed offensive to the monarchy while strolling in a Bangkok shopping centre on Dec 20, 2020, and a speech she made at a youth-led rally in Ayutthaya on Aug 21, 2020, said lawyer Krissadang Nutcharas.

The two cases are her third and fourth in two days in which the Criminal Court granted the protest leader bail. On Tuesday, the court freed Ms Panusaya on bail over two other lese majeste cases pertaining to speeches she delivered at rallies held on Sept 19 and Dec 2 last year in Bangkok.

For the third and fourth cases, the bail release will expire on Jan 13 when she will return to prison detention. Her release was to enable her to attend exams at Thammasat University, her lawyer said. In the first two cases, the court issued strict conditions for her release. She is barred from taking part in rallies or engaging in activities that offend the monarchy and from leaving her house except to study, take an exam or obtain medical treatment.

Ms Panusaya must also wear an electronic bracelet. If she violates her bail conditions, she will be returned to detention and her guarantor will be fined 90,000 baht.