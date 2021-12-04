Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bangkok governor poll 'needs peace'
Thailand
Politics

Bangkok governor poll 'needs peace'

published : 4 Dec 2021 at 06:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang

A Bangkok gubernatorial election is likely to be organised next year if the internal security situation eases and the capital is ready to hold the poll, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday.

"[Whether the election happens next year] depends on how the country's situation turns out," Gen Prayut said. "Peace will have to be restored and conflicts curbed first because national security and stability always come first."

Gen Prayut appointed Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang as Bangkok governor on April 18, 2017, in his capacity as chief of the now-dissolved National Council for Peace and Order.

The prime minister elaborated on his previous comments regarding his intention to serve a full term as premier until March 2023.

Gen Prayut said the position of prime minister is a legal tenure and if the country's security situation is not tense, there is no reason to step down ahead of schedule.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Currency thresholds

Vietnam and Taiwan again exceeded the US Treasury's thresholds for possible currency manipulation, while Thailand is still one of 12 countries on its "Monitoring List."

06:03
Business

'Reshaping' the economy

The government has come up with a raft of measures to attract foreign investment, including promoting foreign film productions, as part of efforts to reshape the country's economic landscape.

05:00
Business

Pattaya slakes its thirst

The alcohol ban was lifted in Pattaya on Friday, a move hailed by tourism-related businesses that had complained they lost 60% of their income in what was already a lukewarm market.

04:33