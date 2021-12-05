Chadchart still leads candidates for Bangkok governor: poll

Chadchart Sittipunt, former Minister of Transport and a candidate for Bangkok governor, gives a keynote address at the Bangkok Post International Forum 2021 “UNLEASHING THE FUTURE: A GLIMPISE INTO 2022 AND BEYOND" on Thursday. (Screenshot from facebook.com/bangkokpost)

Chadchart Sittipunt, a former prime ministerial candidate of the opposition Pheu Thai Party, still leads other potential candidates in the upcoming Bangkok governor election in a popularity survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll, the 8th monthly survey, was conducted by telephone interviews between Nov 29 - Dec 1 on 1,318 eligible voters in Bangkok of various levels of education, occupations and incomes to assess the popularity of potential candidates in the gubernatorial election expected to be held early next year.



Asked whom they would vote for in the upcoming Bangkok governor election, the answers were:



- 34.37% for Chadchart Sittipunt, the former transport minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra governnment;

- 17.07% for Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, the current Bangkok governor;

- 6.37% for a candidate from the Progressive Movement or Move Forward Party;

- 6.15% for a candidate from the Pheu Thai Party;

- 5.54% for Rossana Tositrakul, a former senator;

- 4.86% for Suchatchavee Suwansawas, Rector of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang;

- 3.03% for a candidate from the Democrat Party;

- 2.66% for a candidate from the Palang Pracharath Party;

- 1.37% for a candidate from the Kla Party;

- 1.21% for Sakonthi Pattiyakul, the current deputy Bangkok governor; and

- 0.61% combined for candidates from the Thai Sang Thai, Thai Pakdi and Seri Ruam Thai paries.



Of the rest, 11.68% were still undecided; 2.88% said they would tick the "no vote" box; and 2.20% would not go to the polls.



Compared to the November opinion poll results, Mr Chadchart's popularity rose from 33.18% to 34.32% and Pol Gen Aswin from 16.59% to 17.07%. The number of undecided voters dropped from 14.09% to 11.68%.

In a recent media interview, Mr Chadchart confirmed he would run as an independent.