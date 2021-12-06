Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Narongsak courted as new city governor
Thailand
Politics

Narongsak courted as new city governor

published : 6 Dec 2021 at 05:44

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Pathum Thani governor Narongsak Osottanakorn
Pathum Thani governor Narongsak Osottanakorn

A source in the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) said the ruling party is planning to field Pathum Thani governor Narongsak Osottanakorn as a candidate in the Bangkok electoral race, which is likely to take place in April next year.

A former governor of Chiang Rai, Mr Narongsak became a household name in 2018 for his role in leading the rescue of the Wild Boar football team and their coach, who were trapped in one of the province's famed cave systems.

The source said Mr Narongsak was approached by the PPRP once more to stand as its candidate in the Bangkok election.

The Pathum Thani governor had earlier rejected the PPRP's offer to nominate him as a prime minister at the next general election, saying he has no political ambitions.

The party had approached a number of well-known individuals to represent it in the Bangkok election, though it eventually settled on Mr Narongsak, as he was deemed the mosSo t qualified to take on the job.

The source said Mr Narongsak said he was ready to enter the governor race on the PPRP's ticket.

Mr Narongsak, the party believes, will be a popular Bangkok governor candidate as he is considered a fresh face on the scene, with an unblemished record.

According to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) Poll, only 2.66% of respondents said they would back a candidate from the PPRP, far behind former transport minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra governnment, Chadchart Sittipunt (34.37%).

Other candidates which are said to be on the PPRP's radar include incumbent governor Aswin Kwanmuang and former national police chief, Chakthip Chaijinda.

The source said though Pol Gen Aswin is a familiar face, he lacks the "wow" factor.

It was reported last month that Pol Gen Aswin might replace Pol Gen Chakthip as the PPRP's choice of candidate.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Residents in shadow of Indonesia volcano reckon with ruin

Surrounded by an apocalyptic scene of molten ash and mud, locals who live in the shadow of Indonesia's Mount Semeru combed through ruined belongings Sunday after their homes were blanketed by its eruption a day earlier.

5 Dec 2021
Sports

Thai footballers beat Timor Leste for first win under new coach

Thailand beat Timor Leste 2-0 on Sunday as the War Elephants started their campaign to win the AFF Suzuki Cup football crown in Singapore.

5 Dec 2021
Photos

Their Majesties lay foundation stone

Their Majesties the King and Queen lay the foundation stone for a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at a new public park in Dusit district of Bangkok under construction in honour of the late king on Sunday. (Photos by Arnun Cholmahatrakool)

5 Dec 2021