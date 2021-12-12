4 groups plan to rally in Bangkok on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Anti-government protesters gather at Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok on Sept 3. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Traffic on many roads in Bangkok is likely to be affected as four groups of protesters planned to rally at four different spots on Sunday, Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek said.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan, the MPB spokesman, said according to information obtained, protesters from the pro-democracy Ratsadon group and its supporters planned to rally at the Ratchaprasong intersection from 4pm.



Supporters of Resistant Citizens, a pro-democracy group, would rally in front of the Supreme Court on Ratchadamnoen avenue from 5.30pm.



Also beginning at 5.30pm, members of the Thalugaz group would rally at the Din Daeng intersection.



Finally, members of the Chana Rak Thin Network would camp out in front of the United Nations building on Ratchadamnoen avenue on Sunday night.



Fully-equpped police had been prepared to maintain law and order at the rally sites, Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said.



He said the rallies might cause traffic congestion on three roads - Ratchadamri road (between the Ratchadamri and Pratunam intersections), Phra Ram 3 road (between the Chalermphao and Ratchaprasong intersections) and Ploenchit road (between Ratchaprarop and Chidlom intersections).



Motorists are advised to avoid using Ratchaprarop, Phetchaburi, Sukhumvit, Withayu, Lang Suan, Sarasin, Phra Ram 4, Sathorn, Silom, Henry Dunant, Phayathai and Soi Tonson roads.



According to the MPB spokesman, from July last year until the present time, 406 legal cases stemming from protests in Bangkok have led to court indictments while a further 395 are still under investigation.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan warned the protesters to be careful not to cause damage or incite unrest as doing so could violate the emergency decree, the Communicable Disease Act and other laws. Violators would be subject to legal action, he said.