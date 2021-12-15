Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Veteran hunger striker Chalard Vorachat dies at 78
Thailand
Politics

Veteran hunger striker Chalard Vorachat dies at 78

published : 15 Dec 2021 at 10:41

writer: Online Reporters

Chalard Vorachat at the Criminal Court on June 10, 2014, after he filed a lawsuit against the coup d'etat led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-Cha on May 22 that year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Chalard Vorachat at the Criminal Court on June 10, 2014, after he filed a lawsuit against the coup d'etat led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-Cha on May 22 that year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Chalard Vorachat, a former Democrat Party MP who staged several hunger strikes to show his opposition to military coups, died on Sunday night. He was 78.

About 11.30pm, police and doctors from Bhumibol Hospital were called to a residence in Keha Thasai housing village in Thung Song Hong area of Bangkok's Lak Si district.

They found the former political activist dead on the ground floor of the house.

Family members said Chalard died of a heart attack. His body was being taken to Wat Cholpratarn Rangsarit in Pak Ket district, Nonthaburi province, for religious rites.

Chalard was elected an MP for the eastern province of Trat in 1979. He was elected again in 1986, this time to a seat in Bangkok. In both elections, he ran under the Democrat Party banner.

He went on a hunger strike for the first time on April 8, 1992 - after the May 1992 bloody crackdown on democracy activists - calling for then-prime minister Suchinda Kraprayoon to resign. His hunger strike drew no response.

Chalard starved himself again after the Sept 19, 2006 coup to reaffirm his opposition to the  military seizing power.

Following the May 22, 2014 coup led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Chalard, who was then 71, began a fast in front of the parliament building, living only on water and honey. This time, he vowed to fast until there was a fair and clean election.

But, due to health problems, Chalard ended his protest on July 6, 2014.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

World Bank upbeat on Thai growth

The World Bank predicts Thai economic activity will return to 2019 levels by the end of 2022, helping support GDP growth of 3.9% next year, up from 1% this year.

10:05
World

Haiti tanker truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

CAP-HAïTIEN: A petrol tanker truck exploded and killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday, after bystanders swarmed the vehicle to collect spilled fuel -- a precious commodity in a nation plagued by acute shortages.

09:45
Sports

Teenage star Supergirl returns

It's been over a year since Supergirl last competed in One Championship. But fans do not have to wait for long to see her in action. The 18-year-old Jaroonsak Muaythai Gym fighter returns to the ring on Jan 14 in Singapore against Ekaterina Vandaryeva in One: Heavy Hitters.

09:24