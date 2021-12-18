Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nualphan tipped for governor race
Thailand
Politics

Nualphan tipped for governor race

published : 18 Dec 2021 at 09:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Muang Thai Insurance's CEO Nualphan Lamsam is seen as a potential candidate of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) for the Bangkok governor election next year.

Nualphan: Not interested before

Ms Nualphan, dubbed "Madam Pang", reportedly caught the party's attention following Pathum Thani governor Narongsak Osottanakorn's announcement that he would not contest the poll.

PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon declined to answer reporters' questions on Friday about Ms Nualphan being approached to stand on the party's ticket.

He said the issue would be decided by the party's executive board, adding he has no particular person in mind at present for the job.

Jakkrapan Pornnimitr, a party MP for Bangkok, said there is no rush to finalise a candidate as the poll is not expected to take place until the middle of the year.

Mr Jakkrapan denied reports the PPRP would bow out of the poll after Mr Narongsak refused to participate. The party's selection process is currently under way, he added.

He said the party will field candidates in all 50 districts and their names should be finalised early next year.

The Bangkok Post tried to contact Ms Nualphan for comment yesterday but she could not be reached.

Ms Nualphan, who also manages the national football team, often appears in media reports among the prospective candidates for Bangkok governor.

In previous interviews, while admitting to having been approached by various parties to run, Ms Nualphan said she was not interested in the job.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Phatthalung murder mastermind caught after 16 years

A former local leader in Phatthalung wanted for the murders of three people during the robbery of a truck loaded with rubber sheets 16 years ago has been arrested.

21:05
Thailand

Krabi prison dorm ablaze in second riot

A building at the Krabi prison was set ablaze on Friday evening following the second riot in as many days at the facility over the handling of Covid-19 cases.

20:22
Life

Caravan musician Weerasak dies at 71

Weerasak Sunthornsri of the acclaimed "songs for life" band Caravan has died at the age of 71.

20:03