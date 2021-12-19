Independent candidates preferred for Bangkok governor post: poll

According to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, independent candidates are preferred over those aligned with political parties for the post of Bangkok governor, and Chadchart Sittipunt still leads the race.

The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted online from Dec 13-16 on 1,135 eligible voters in Bangkok to compile their opinions on the upcoming gubernatorial election expected to be held by the middle of next year.



Since the last Bangkok gubernatorial election was held in March 3, 2013, which was a long time ago, asked whether it was now time for the city people to elect their governor, 90.57% of the respondents said "yes", 7.05% were uncertain; and, 2.38% said "no."



Asked what make the next Bangkok governor election important to them, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 54.55% said it is because Bangkok is the capital city; 46.16% said there has not been an election for the Bangkok governor for a long time; 44.31% said the Bangkok governor election would have many effects on national-level politics; 43.69% said all candidates are expected to be of high knowledge and capability; and, 33.33% said it would reflect the popularity of existing political parties.



On issues of priority for Bangkok, 85.14% pointed to traffic and public transport systems; 70.46% the people's quality of life; 64.58% employment, incomes and cost of living; 60.59% flooding and wastewater; and, 59.88% the environment, green areas, dust and garbage.



Asked what they want to see from the Bangkok governor, 85.40% said he or she must be quick to solve problems and ready to work; 77.74% must be capable and knowledgeable; 74.89% must be honest and sincere with a good image; 68.92% must understand Bangkok people and listen to their opinions; and, 55.12% must have a good team work.



Asked whether the Bangkok governor should be from a political party or not, 65.72% said either way is acceptable to them; 21.90% said he or she should be an independent; and, 12.38% said he or she should be from a political party.



Asked how they would vote if there were both candidates from political parties and independent runners in the race, 38.65% said they would vote for an independent; 20.52% for a candidate of the Democrat Party; 16.06% for a candidate from the Move Forward Party; 13.58% for a candidate from the Pheu Thai Party; and, 9.43% for a candidate from the Palang Pracharath Party.



Asked who among potential candidates they liked the most, 56.72% mentioned Chadchart Sittipunt, an independent; 29.60% Suchatchavee Suwansawas of the Democrat Party; 10.62% Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, the current Bangkok governor; 2.26% Rossana Tositrakul; and, 0.80% other candidates.