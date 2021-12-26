Most people still see no-one suitable for PM post: poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the most popular choice in a Nida poll but most people in the survey see no-one suitable for the postion of the prime minister. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Most people still see no-one suitable for the post of prime minister, according to the result of a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha leads other potential candidates in terms of individual popularity, but opposition candidates together outscored him by a factor of almost three to one.

The fourth quarterly popularity survey on potential candidates for the post of prime minister was conducted on Dec 15-21 on 2,504 samples aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country via random phone interviews.



Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister today, the answers varied as follows:



36.54% said no-one was suitable for the post;

16.39% were for Gen Prayut, saying he was decisive with good administrative skills and effective policies to help the people;

10.74% were for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, saying he was a man from a new generation with good ideas for the country's development;

10.55% were for Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, saying a person of a new generation should be given the opportunity to take over the country's administration;

5.51% were for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, citing her experience in the country's administration;

4.83% were for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, for being a straightforward and hard-hitting person;

2.36% were for Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party, saying he was a man with vision and economic expertise;

2.24% were for Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, saying he was a capable person with strong leadership skills;

1.84% were for Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party, for being honest and straightforward;

4.11% combined were for other potential candidates including Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Mingkwan Saengsuwan (New Economics Party), Chadchart Sittipunt, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdi Party), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party), Abhisit Vejjajiva, Narongsak Osotthanakorn, Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattana), Suchatvee Suwansawat, Chuan Leekpai and Arthit Ourairat.



A further 4.35% had no answer or were not interested.



Asked which political party they preferred today, the answers were:



37.14% none;

23.52% Pheu Thai Party;

13.18% Move Forward Party;

8.99% Palang Pracharath Party;

7.15% Democrat Party;

2.43% Seri Ruam Thai Party;

1.60% Thai Sang Thai Party;

1.32% Bhumjaithai Party;

1.08% Kla Party;

2.03% combined mentioned other parties including Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdi, New Economics, Chat Pattana, Prachachart and Pheu Chart.



The remainder, 1.56%,did not answer or were not interested.