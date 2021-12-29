Thamanat's fortunes dip

Former deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister Capt Thamanat Prompow saw his assets shrink after he was sacked from the cabinet, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The NACC on Tuesday published the assets and liabilities declared by some holders of political office and their spouses.

Among the high-profile figures is Capt Thamanat, secretary-general of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), who declared 758.8-million-baht worth of assets belonging to him, his two wives and his two children, and 178.4 million baht of debt.

Capt Thamanat declared 606.6 million baht of his own assets and 145.4 million baht of debts upon being removed as deputy agriculture minister on Sept 8.

His first wife reported 38 million baht of assets and 21.4 million baht of debts while his second wife reported 55.9 million baht of assets and 11.5 million baht of debts. Their two children had assets worth 58.2 million baht.

Before assuming an MP post on March 24, 2019, Capt Thamanat and his two wives declared 866 million baht of assets and 75.3 million baht of debts between them.

Compared to their previous declaration to the NACC, their assets have declined by 107 million while their debts are up 105 million baht.

Capt Thamanat was sacked from the cabinet on an order issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. At the same time, Narumon Pinyosinwat was dismissed as a deputy labour minister.

Their dismissals came after Capt Thamanat was accused of plotting to topple Gen Prayut by persuading MPs within the PPRP and coalition parties to vote against him in a no-confidence debate in September.

Capt Thamanat is considered a right-hand man of Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwong. His sacking from the cabinet reportedly created a rift between Gen Prayut and Gen Prawit, though the pair have denied this.

The NACC also published the assets and debts of Gen Nat Intaracharoen, the permanent secretary for defence; ACM Airbull Suttiwan, the air force chief; and Adm Chatchai Srivorakhan, the navy chief.

They all retired from military service at the end of September, the end of the fiscal year.

Gen Nat reported 19.7 million baht of assets and 607,565 baht of debts while ACM Airbull declared 20.5 million baht of assets and Adm Chatchai declared 25.3 million baht of assets.