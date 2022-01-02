Chadchart still favourite for Bangkok governor

Chadchart Sittipunt (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Chadchart Sittipunt, an independent candidate in the upcoming Bangkok governor election, leads other potential candidates in a popularity survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

The poll, the 9th monthly survey, was conducted on Dec 23-25 via telephone interviews with 1,317 people aged 18 and over who are eligible voters in Bangkok. The respondents were of various occupations and levels of income and education.

The elections for Bangkok governor and members of the City Council are expected to be held in the first half of this year.



Asked who they would vote for to be Bangkok governor, the answers were:

38.80% for Chadchart Sittipunt, former transport minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra government;

13.06% for Suchatvee Suwansawas of the Democrat Party;

10.25% for Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, current Bangkok governor;

4.71% for a candidate from the Progressive Movement or the Move Forward Party;

4.10% for a candidate from the Pheu Thai Party;

3.26% for Rossana Tositrakul, former Bangkok senator, an independent;

2.96% for a candidate from the Palang Pracharath Party;

1.90% for Sakonthi Pattiyakul, current deputy Bangkok governor;

1.82% combined for Nualphan Lamsam, Apirak Kosayodhin and candidates from the Kla, Thai Pakdi, Thai Sang Thai and Seri Ruam Thai parties.



Of the rest, 11.85% were still undecided, 4.94% would tick the "no vote" box and 2.35% would not go to the poll.



Compared to the December poll, Mr Chadchart's popularity rose from 34.37% to 38.80% and Mr Suchatvee from 4.86% to 13.06%. The number of undecided voters marginally increased from 11.68% to 11.85%.