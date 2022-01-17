Democrats win Chumphon, Songkhla by-elections

Democrat executives hold party candidate Supaporn Kamnerdpol's hands high after she emerged unofficial winner of Sunday's by-election in Songkhla's constituency 6. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

The Democrat Party looks set to retain House seats in both Chumphon's constituency 1 and Songkhla's constituency 6 after its candidates emerged winners in unofficial results from Sunday's two by-elections.

In Chumphon,Issarapong Mak-ampai of the Democrat Party had 49,014 votes, followed by Chawalit Atharn of the Palang Pracharath Party with 32,281; Pol Col Tossapol Chotikut of the Kla Party had 7,492; Vorapol Anantasak of the Move Forward Party 3,582; and, Pol Lt Somchai Phaengyongyuth of the Thai Civilised Party 507 votes.

The voter turnout in was 97,425, or 72.44% - with 92,876 valid ballots, 1,721 invalid ballots and 2,828 "no vote" ballots.

In Songkhla, Supaporn Kamnerdpol of the Democrat Party led with 45,576 votes, followed by Anukul Prueksanusak of the Palang Pracharath Party with 40,531; Thiwat Damkaew of the Move Forward Party 5,427; Pongsathorn Suwanraksa of the Kla Party 1,350; and Pataravi Srisakda of the Palang Sangkhom Party 123 votes.



The voter turnout was 96,882 or 73.85% - with 93,007 valid ballots, 1,935 invalid ballots and 1,940 "no vote" ballots.



The by-election results have yet to be endorsed by the Election Commission.



PPRP secretary-general Thamanat Prompow conceded the party's defeat in Chumphon.

Mr Chawalit, the PPRP candidate, received more than 32,000 votes, more than in the 2019 general election, but this was not enough, he said.

The result of this by-election would be reviewed for lessons, he added.

Capt Thamanat said the "rival party", referring to the Democrats, had used many tactics. Many people had been arrested for violating the election law and complaints had been filed with police and the Chumphon election committee.

Financial transactions of those arrested would be checked, he said.

Democrat deputy leader Nipon Boonyamanee, the deputy interior minister, said the race was over and his party had strongly adhered to clean and fair politics.

"There were no law violations, I can assure everyone about this," Mr Nipon said.

The by-elections on Sunday were held to replace disqualified Democrat MPs Chumpol Julsai, in Chumphon's constituency 1, and Thaworn Senneam in Songkhla's constituency 6.

Mr Chumpol and Mr Thaworn were among the five MPs the Constitutional Court on Dec 8 ruled had lost their MP status when the Criminal Court on Feb 14 sentnced them to prison for their roles in the People's Democratic Reform Committee's "Shutdown Bangkok" street protests in 2013 and 2014 that preceded the military coup.